Marjorie E. (Corll) Bucci Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 18, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home with Rev. Matthew John Strickenberger officiating for Marjorie E. Bucci, 79, who died Saturday, October 13, 2018 at her home.

She was born November 14, 1938 at home in Hubbard, a daughter of Oscar F. and Freada C. Wise Corll and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Mrs. Bucci was a majorette and a 1957 graduate of Hubbard High School.

She worked in the bakery at Sparkle Market for ten years, before retiring in 2003.

Marjorie loved baking, knitting, playing cards and was a member of the same card club for over 50 years. She was a talented seamstress who made countless outfits and costumes for her family, friends and grandchildren but most of all Marjorie enjoyed spending time with her family.

She leaves her husband, Nick A. Bucci, whom she married May 14, 1960; two sons, Mark and Eugene Bucci both of Hubbard; a daughter, Michelle Fox and her husband, Christopher, of Hubbard and five grandchildren, Dominic, Nicholas and Danielle Bucci and Alexander and Emma Fox.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Beverly Jean Lewis.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, that memorial donations be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 16 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.