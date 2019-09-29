Marjorie C. Smith, Jamestown, PA – Obituary

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie C. Smith, age 91, of West County Line Road, Jamestown, passed away Saturday morning, September 28, 2019 in her residence.

She was born in Sharon on April 5, 1928, a daughter of Ray E. and Lena (Lewis) Custard.

On April 6, 1951, Marjorie married Maynard D. “Don” Smith, he passed away January 21, 2011.

She was previously employed at Bolinger Machine and was a secretary at Hodge Foundry.

Marjorie was a member of Stateline Methodist Church, Jamestown where she was a very active member and previously worked as the church secretary.

She was a former member of the Eastern Star and truly enjoyed spending time with her family.

Marjorie was known in town for her pies, sweet rolls, and vegetable soup.

She is survived by a daughter, Cindy Miller of Jamestown; a son, Daniel Smith and his wife, Cheryl, of Jamestown; five grandchildren, Danielle Perrino and her husband, Mike, of Jamestown, Brian Smith and his wife, Amanda, of Jamestown, Adam Miller and his wife, Renee, of Vermont, Kyle Miller of Jamestown and Scott Miller of Poughkeepsie, New York and five great-grandchildren.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a brother, Raymond Custard and a son-in-law, Joe “Butch” Miller.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown, PA.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Stateline United Methodist Church, 263 West State Road, Jamestown, PA, Rev. John Hodge, Pastor, officiating.

Burial will be held in Park Lawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Stateline United Methodist Church, 263 West State Road, Jamestown, PA 16134.