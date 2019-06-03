Marion L. Grgurich Obituary

HERMITAGE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Marion L. Grgurich, 90, of Hermitage, passed away Friday morning, May 31, 2019, in her residence.

Mrs. Grgurich was born September 2, 1928, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Daniel and Gertrude (Fromm) Phillips.

She was a 1946 graduate of Sharon High School.

Marion was a member of St. Joseph’s Church in Sharon.

Throughout her life she was involved in several euchre clubs and bowling leagues. Later on, she enjoyed playing bingo.

Her husband, William T. “Bill” Grgurich, whom she married July 30, 1949 in St. Joseph’s Church, passed away October 13, 2001.

She is survived by three sons, Bill T. Greystone and his wife, Fay, of Naples, Florida, Gerald D. Grgurich and his wife, Cindy, of Hermitage and Dale E. Grgurich and his wife, Theresa, of Roanoke, Virginia and two grandchildren, Tara (Brant) Thompson and Becky Grgurich.

In addition to her parents and husband, Marion was preceded in death by a grandson, Brian Daniel Grgurich and three brothers, Edwin, Carl and Robert Phillips.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.ALZ.org.

The family would like to thank her caregiver, Nancy, for being a wonderful friend and bingo partner.

There are no calling hours.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, in the Chapel of St. Rose Cemetery, 779 Dutch Lane, Hermitage, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor of St. Joseph’s Church, as celebrant.

Entombment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.

