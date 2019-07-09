Marion “Bootsie” James Harris, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, July 12, 2019, at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., for Mrs. Marion “Bootsie” Harris, 73, Youngstown, who departed this life on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at her residence.

Mrs. Harris was born March 1, 1946, in Campbell, Ohio, a daughter of Marion James and Cora Lee Dumas Thomas.

She was a welder for General Motors and a chef for Isaly’s Dairy.

She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and its Nurses’ Guild, a mentor for the youth choir and she volunteered at Salvation Army.

Her husband, Fredrick C. Harris, whom she married June 12, 1963, passed away September 16, 1988.

She leaves her daughters, Acqinetta Jackson, Tawanna and Lyteka Harris; siblings, Mary (John) Willingham and Willie (Ruby) Thomas; six grandchildren, including Leonna Tate, whom she reared and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, James Thomas, Cora Lee Thomas, Jr. and Janie Thomas; her grandchildren, Shawntae and Jason Covington and a great-grandchild, Javonte Covington.

Friends may call on Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. and on July 12, 2019, at 12:00 Noon, at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.