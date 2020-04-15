Marilyn Sue Bennawit, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn Sue Bennawit, age 71, passed away at her home on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

She was born December 9, 1948 in Youngstown, the daughter of Edward Sr. and Betty J. (Draper) Miglets.

Marilyn lived most of her life in Ohio, with time also in Florida, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. She worked for Blue Cross/Blue Shield and enjoyed playing Bingo and going out to eat and dance.

She is sadly missed by her two children, William Bennawit III (Keri) of Lancaster, Pennsylvania and Brooke Hart (Andy) of Levittown, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren: Caelin Bennawit, Wesley Ferguson, Nathan Ferguson, Lily Ferguson, Annalynn Bennawit, Ella Hart and Avery Hart; three great-grandchildren; one sister, Patti Halicki of Liberty Township; five brothers: Mark Miglets (Tina) and Donny Miglets (Vickie), both of Youngstown and Richard, Bryan and Ronald Miglets, all of Hubbard and one sister-in-law, Janice Miglets of Hubbard.

Preceding her in death are her parents and two brothers, Edward Miglets, Jr. and Michael Miglets.

Because of the current health crisis, no services are being held at this time. Cremation is taking place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.

Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.