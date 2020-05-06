Marilyn Michelle Mannion, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn Michelle Mannion “Michelle”, “Aunt Shelly”, died early in the morning on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the age of 74, of kidney failure in San Diego County, California.

Michelle was born on February 19, 1946, in Greenville, Pennsylvania to Mary Elizabeth Cunningham Mannion (February 19, 1920-February 2, 2005) and Michael Leo Mannion (April 6, 1920 – September 2, 1977).

She is survived by her sister, Dianne Mannion Wepsic; nieces, Rebecca Ancheta, Amy Fox and Elizabeth Wepsic; nephew, Christopher Wepsic; great-nieces, Sarah Elizabeth Ancheta, Tristan Fox Hui and Trenna Fox Hui; great-nephews, Ryan Christopher Ancheta and Tyler Fox Hui; nephews-in-law, Allen Ancheta and Ulysses Hui and many cousins in the Cunningham and Mannion Families.

Michelle spent eight years (ages 2-10) of her childhood in Erwin, Tennessee.

She graduated from Greenville High School in 1964 and Lyndon State College in Vermont in 1969.

She was a dedicated elementary school teacher, specializing in special education and reading.

She spent many years living in Mayville, New York, near Chautauqua, and with a Christian religious group in British Columbia.

Michelle loved to travel and spent the year of 1978 seeing the world with her mother. She had a great love of England and spent two years teaching in a private school and several months living with her cousin, Marcy Cunningham Glase, in England. She was a talented seamstress and cook and returned often to Greenville to volunteer with Project Linus, making blankets for children in need. Michelle will always be remembered for her generosity and kindness.

There will be no public services at this time.

Burial will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery, Greenville.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.