Marilyn McFarland, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn (Watral) McFarland, age 83, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, October 30, 2019 in the Cleveland Clinic.

Born October 6, 1936 in New York City, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Louise (Kawana) Watral.

Marilyn was a 1954 graduate of Sharon High School.

She worked as a swimming instructor at the Hubbard Pool and also sold real estate for Howard Hanna and worked in retail sales.

Marilyn liked going to the lake and the beach, loved her cats and doing crafts, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.

She was of the Catholic faith.

Marilyn is survived by a daughter, Lori (Erik) Harpsoe of Avon, Ohio; two sons, John McFarland of Wheatland, Pennsylvania and David (Charlotte) McFarland of Shelby Township, Michigan; five grandchildren, Daniel, Christopher, Taylor, Chloe and Blake and a great-grandchild, Logan.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Joan Bootz.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 5 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 East State Street, Sharon, PA.

A funeral service will take place from the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, with Fr. Richard Allen officiating.

Burial will follow the funeral service in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Mercer County, 29 Vine Avenue, Mercer, PA 16146.

