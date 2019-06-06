Marilyn M. Rowland Obituary

GREENVILLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn M. Rowland, 89, of Greenville, Pennsylvania passed away Thursday morning, June 6, 2019 at The Grove at Greenville.

She was born in Greenville, on May 12, 1930 to the late Harold and Evelyn (Landfried) Bortz.

Marilyn was a 1948 graduate of the former Penn High School.

She retired from the former Kaufman Golden Dawn on West Main Hill.

A homemaker too, her biggest love was her family.

She was a life long member of Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Marilyn was married to Richard D. Rowland on March 12, 1948 and he preceded her in death on March 15, 2010.

She is survived by her daughter, Teri E. Swartzbeck of Greenville; two grandchildren, Brian Swartzbeck and his wife, Vicki, of Pomona Park, Florida and Sarah Johnston and her husband, James, of Greenville, Pennsylvania and three great-grandchildren, Colson James Swartzbeck and Alaina Emalee Swartzbeck, both of Pomona Park, Florida and Hannah Eve Johnston of Greenville, Pennsylvania.

A memorial service will be held in the chapel of Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ, 260 Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019, with Rev. June Boutwell, officiating. The family will receive friends in the Anderson Lounge of the church, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m.

Her cremains will be laid to rest beside her husband, at Shenango Valley Cemetery in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ, 260 Main Street, Greenville, PA, 16125 or Strayhaven Animal Shelter, 94 Donation Road, Greenville, PA, 16125 http://www.strayhavenanimalshelter.com/.



