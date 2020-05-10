Marilyn Louise Boggs Conner, Fowler Township, Ohio

FOWLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn Louise Boggs Conner, age 79, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at home.

She was born August 18, 1940 in Pennsylvania, daughter of Gilbert and Florence (Dickens) Boggs, and had lived in Ohio for over fifty years.

A brilliant, compassionate woman, Marilyn graduated from Struthers High School and held degrees from William & Mary, Capital University and Youngstown State.

She worked a private consultant in the field of occupational therapy. A founding member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, she adopted eleven special-needs children and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening.

Precious memories of Marilyn live on with her seven children, Rebecca “Ronnie”, Matthew, Richard, Nicholas, Doris, Catherine and Danielle Conner; three grandchildren, Brooke, Robert and Carolyn Conner; six great-grandchildren and one sister, Carol Jean Boggs of Struthers.

Preceding her in death are her parents and six children.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200.

