Marilyn K. Bennett, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn K. Bennett, 83, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in the comfort of her own home, after a three month battle with Non-Hodgkins lymphoma brain tumor, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born August 6, 1936 in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada, the daughter of Joseph and Eva (Nickerson) Kenney.

Her family moved to Massachusetts in 1945.

On November 7, 1959, she married John J. Bennett and moved to Warren, Ohio.

Marilyn, known as Mimi to everyone, was a 1954 graduate of Quincy (Mass.) High School.

She retired from Warren City Schools in 1996, where she was employed in food service at various schools. Even recently she would be recognized by former staff and students with the greeting “hey lunch lady”!

She enjoyed travel, especially spending time in Shag Harbour, Nova Scotia, where she still owns a home that has been in her family for four generations. She also enjoyed her flower gardens every summer and playing the slots.

Precious memories of Marilyn live on with her beloved husband of 60 years, John J. Bennett; three daughters, Susan Greenwood (Tim) of Struthers, Sallie Gadzalski of Warren and Sharon Bennett Ballinger (Hayden) of Warren; three grandchildren, Anthony Gadzalski of Richmond,

Virginia, Michael Gadzalski of Jacksonville, Florida and Scott Manusakis (Alexis) of Warren; her first great-grandchild, Aaliyah Manusakis; a sister, Lillian Costello of New Hampshire and many nieces and nephews.

She mourns the passing of her parents; a sister, Emelene Kaufmann; a brother, Joseph Kenney, Jr. and two very special sons-in-law, Nick Manusakis, Jr. and Hayden “Spanky” Ballinger.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family in her memory to support and preserve the Chapel Hill Museum and Observation Tower in Shag Harbour, Nova Scotia. For information you can search Chapel Hill Museum, Shag Harbour, on Facebook.

The family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley for all their help and support.

Services for Marilyn are 7:00 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home. Friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

“May the winds of heaven blow softly, and whisper in your ear…how much we love and miss you, and wish that you were here”.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.