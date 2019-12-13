Marilyn J. Pinch Curtician, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn J. (Foucault/Duffiny) Pinch Curtician, 85, passed away on Thursday evening, December 12, 2019 at The Grove at Greenville.

She was born in Duluth, Minnesota on May 2, 1934 to Armand and Mary (Christiansen) Foucault, who were killed in an automobile accident when she was a child. She was then adopted by her maternal aunt, Doris (Christiansen) and her husband, Leonard Duffiny, of Dearborn, Michigan.

Marilyn graduated in 1952 from Southwestern High School in Dearborn, where she won several swimming championships.

She later became supervisor in the business office at Bell Telephone Company in Detroit.

She met and later married Robert Pinch of Transfer, Pennsylvania and moved to Pennsylvania where she began her life as a wife and mother. They were divorced several years later. She then met John Curtician, Jr. and they were married on January 30, 1960. He passed away on July 18, 1997 after 37 years of marriage.

Marilyn worked in the Maintenance of Way and Accounting Departments at Bessemer and Lake Erie Railroad in Greenville and later transferred to their headquarters in Monroeville, Pennsylvania. She retired after 20 years of service and was highly respected as a dedicated and loyal employee.

She was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 805 in Greenville where she held various posts.

Marilyn had three siblings: a sister, Darlene Godbout and a brother, Gene Smith, both of Minnesota and a late sister, Joanne Gilderman.

Also surviving are two daughters, Renee Suzanne and Julie Ann and three sons, Daniel Allen, Richard William and Michael Leonard. She was also blessed with grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Her grandson, Rhyan David Macko, preceded her in death on October 27, 2017.

In lieu of memorial contributions, the family requests prayers be lifted for the reprise of her soul and to remember Marilyn with love, kindness and respect that she gave others. She tackled life with a persistent tenacity that warranted her amazingly strong spirit. She was deeply loved and will be sadly missed.

Her entire family expresses undying gratitude towards the staff of The Grove at Greenville for Marilyn’s superior and dedicated care. Thank you!

At Marilyn’s request, private services will be held in the Garden Mausoleum at America’s Cemetery.



