Marilou (Mauck) Takacs Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilou Takacs, of Boardman, Ohio, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, May 13, 2019, while a patient under Hospice Care in her daughter’s home in Lenoir, North Carolina. She was 89.

Marilou was born on March 30, 1930, at home in Brookfield, Ohio, a daughter to John L. and Elizabeth S. (Weber) Mauck.

She graduated from Brookfield High School in 1948 and was a member of the National Honor Society.

Following school, had been a devoted homemaker to her family. After her children had grown, she worked 23 years as an office manager and secretary for Dr. Edward Bak, before she retired.

She was a member of the Good Hope Lutheran Church, Boardman, where she was also part of the “Lunch Bunch” of the church; Fraternal Order of Eagles Post #3298, Austintown. Ohio; Order of Eastern Star Trias Chapter #523, Youngstown, Ohio and former member of the Saxon Club, Austintown.

In her spare time, she enjoyed walking, exercising, needlepoint and tending to her flowers. However, she loved dancing with her Steve the most.

Her survivors include husband, Steve, whom she married August 25, 1997; children, Darlene A. Connelly (Neil), Lenoir and Thomas C. Bowdich (Laura), Milford, Michigan; 18 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; sister, Saralee Ghizzoni and stepdaughters, Gloria J. Kaiser, West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, Judy A. Christie (Howard), Butler, Pennsylvania, Darlene M. Kilgore and Margaret M. Gierchak, both of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and Symantha S. Erme (Scott), Wadsworth, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Mauck; great-granddaughter, Makalia Brown; stepson, Stephen G. Takacs and stepgrandson, Joseph Gierchak.

A time of gathering to remember Marilou will be held on Friday, May 17 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, located at 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403. A funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m.

Burial will be private.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com. As suggested by her family, memorial contributions may be made to your local Hospice.

