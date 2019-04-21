Marie Z. (Datko) Hodge Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Marie Z. (Datko) Hodge, 92, of Youngstown, peacefully passed away at her residence early Sunday morning, April 14, 2019. Marie will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her sweet, humble and quiet personality.

She was born August 6, 1926, in Youngstown, the daughter of Phillip James and Rose Beatrice (Agnone) Zucarelli and was raised in Buffalo, New York. Upon Marie’s mother passing, she then moved back to Youngstown at the age of 12.

Marie was employed at Butler Wick as a secretary for many years, besides being a proud homemaker.

Her family will miss all her excellent cooking of Italian and Slovak dishes.

Marie was a member of St. Charles Church and the Jednota Club.

Marie had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed traveling, shopping and being outdoors in the sun but she especially loved playing BINGO and the slot machines at Hollywood and Mountaineer Casinos.

She leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories a son, Phillip (Kathy) Datko of Youngstown; a daughter, Rosemarie (Jeff) Seley of Dallas, Texas; two stepsons, Dennis Hodge of Youngstown and Richard (Tammie) Hodge of Plano, Texas along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

Besides her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph T. Datko, whom she married May 29, 1948, died September 10, 1971; her second husband, Eugene C. “Red” Hodge, whom she married September 24, 1980, died March 28, 1998 and her daughter-in-law, Jeannine Hodge, died May 6, 2016, along with several siblings.

Per Marie’s wishes there will be no public calling hours or services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions may be made in Marie’s name to the Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

On behalf of Marie’s family, they would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff of the Hospice of the Valley for all the care and compassion that was shown to them and to Marie throughout this difficult time.

