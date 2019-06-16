Marie F. (Trimmacco) Vitullo Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a private memorial Mass at a later date said for Marie F. Vitullo, 86, who died on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at her residence.

Marie was born October 22, 1932, in Campbell and was the daughter of Gennaro and Adelina Leobruno Trimmacco.

She was a 1949 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and did bookkeeping before her marriage.

She continued her Italian heritage as an exceptional cook and was a co-owner of the Park Inn with her husband for seven years.

Marie enjoyed going to casinos and following her Cleveland teams: The Browns, Cavaliers and Indians.

She always had a loving, giving, beautiful heart and always put others before herself. Even during her illness, she always had a positive outlook. She was a pleasure and joy to be around and will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

Marie is survived by her husband, Nicholas A. Vitullo, whom she married September 8, 1956; a son, Nicholas A. (Rhonda) Vitullo; two daughters, Debbie Patton and Lisa (Anthony) Direnzo; two grandsons, Michael Patton and Steven Heipel and a brother, Gene (Pauline) Trimmacco.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two grandsons, Matthew Bowser and Anthony Direnzo.

As per request, there are no visitation or funeral services.

Funeral arrangements handled by Schiavone Funeral Home.