Marie Elaina Orostin, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie Elaina Orostin, passed away after a short illness on Monday, December 30, 2019, at St. Elizabeth’s Health Center, Main Campus, surrounded by family.

The daughter of Joseph and Irene Majick, she was born on July 25, 1941, in Bristolville, Ohio.

Joseph and a younger brother, David Majick, died tragically in a boating accident when Marie was 12 years old. Shortly thereafter, Irene Majick and a younger sister, Donna Majick, died in an automobile accident. Marie was raised by her loving aunt and uncle, Matthew and Irene Novicki.

A high school graduate of Andrews School for Girls, Marie went onto to work for Trumbull Lamp in Warren, Ohio, for 16 years and retired from General Electric in Niles, Ohio, in 2004.

Marie was a talented seamstress and worked for several local bridal shops throughout the years. Marie was a hard worker all her life and was a fiercely devoted mother and grandmother. She enjoyed sewing, trips to the casino and being “Nana” to her two grandsons.

Marie is survived by daughter, Michele Orostin (John Ryan Carballo) of Youngstown, Ohio; two sons, Mark Matthew Orostin (Deborah) of Cornelius, North Carolina and Guy Orostin of Niles, Ohio and two grandsons, Chas David Orostin and Jon Vincent Carballo. She is also survived by her loving companion of 24 years, Joe Tricomi.

Notice of a memorial service to commemorate her life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones.

Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.