Marie “Dolly” Rainey, New Castle, PA – Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marie “Dolly” Rainey, 89, of West Wabash Avenue, Mahoningtown, died Monday, July 8, 2019, at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

She was born January 23, 1930, in New Castle, a daughter of the late John and Assunta (Frigone) Matarazzo.

She was married to the late Louis P. Rainey, who died March 12, 2007.

Mrs. Rainey worked as a clerk at Liberty Market, then Morini’s Market in Mahoningtown for over 40 years.

She was an active member of the St. Vincent de Paul Parish, formerly St. Lucy Church and loved attending church. She was a member of the Holy Rosary Society and the 47 Club.

Mrs. Rainey enjoyed reading, doing puzzles and going to the casino. She was also an avid sports fan and loved the New Castle Red Hurricane teams.

She is survived by one daughter, Christa Marie Rainey of New Castle; one sister, Dolores Matarazzo of New Castle and one nephew, John Matarazzo and his family.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, Leonard Matarazzo.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Vincent de Paul Church. Father Victor Molka of Holy Spirit Parish will be officiating.

Burial will be in the St. Lucy Cemetery.

Burial will be in the St. Lucy Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.