Marie A. Johnson, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marie A. (Parola) Johnson, age 65, of Hermitage Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at her residence.



Born June 2, 1954 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Leo D., Jr. and Marilyn (Monter) Parola.



Marie was a 1972 Graduate of Sharpsville High School and was employed as a Real Time Trader for XCELL Energy in Denver Colorado.



She was of Christian faith and enjoyed golfing, riding her motorcycle and spending time with her family.



Marie is survived by three sisters, Patricia Parola of Canton, Ohio and twins, Carol Parola of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Cheryl Parola of Farrell, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Leo D. III (Diane) Parola of Greenville, Pennsylvania and Paul (Kathy) Parola of Ft. Myers, Florida; a sister-in-law, Laura Parola of Transfer, Pennsylvania and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by a sister, Lyda Dagres and a brother, Edward Parola.



A memorial service for Marie will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Leo Parola’s Home, 311 Woods Road, Greenville, Pennsylvania, with the Rev. Bruce Rosa officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Sharon Regional Hospice, 1955 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage, PA, 16148.

The family would also like to thank Sharon Hospice for the excellent care that they gave Marie during her time with them.



Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania. On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.