Marianne Lazor Eley Obituary

SHARON, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Marianne Lazor Eley, 76, wife of the late Edgar Ronald Eley, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Athens, Georgia.

Born April 11, 1943 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Peter Lazor and Helen U’Halie Lazor.

Marianne was a 1961 graduate of Sharpsville High School and a 1967 graduate of Sharon General School of Nursing.

She was a registered nurse before becoming a full-time mother.

She enjoyed sewing, scrapbooking, socializing, reading books, time spent in Destin, Florida and springtime in Athens, Georgia. She devoted herself to spending time with people, spending time with the Lord, loving her family and was a true prayer warrior.

Survivors include her five children, Eric (Sharla) Eley, Eileen Eley, Greg (Lisa) Eley, Debi (James) Malone and Chris Eley; siblings, Dan Lazor, Joanie Meanor, Ruth Hinkle and Esther Zrile and seven grandchildren, Asher, Adelle, Anna, Sophia, Luke, Anna Marie and Jake Eley, all of whom she loved dearly and brought her great joy.

A Funeral Divine Liturgy in honor of Marianne will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 2230 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Arrangements are being handled by the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home.