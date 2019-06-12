Marianne Alderman-Urichko Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marianne Alderman-Urichko, 85, passed into God’s care on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

She was born in Warren on May 10, 1934, to the late Mildred Myers.

Marianne loved to do all kinds of crafts and would watch videos of various items to make. She found great joy in shopping and especially loved the sales, buying anything that was on sale, even if she didn’t need it. Marianne was very independent and she enjoyed traveling, however, what she loved most was spending time with family, who loved her very much and will miss her greatly.

Marianne is survived by her children, Cathy Staton of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Robin Zitkovich of Struthers, Sandra Rodriguez of Leetonia, Cecil Earl Alderman, Jr., of Salem and Barbara Uhlinger of Trenton, Michigan; 23 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren and siblings.

Besides her parents, Marianne was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Leyman (2018); first husband, Cecil Earl Alderman, Sr. (1989); second husband, John Urichko (2007) and brother, Walter Myers of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.