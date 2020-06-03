Marian S. Cheuka, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marian S. Cheuka, age 93, of Greenville, passed away Monday evening, June 1, 2020 in Avalon Springs Place, Mercer.

She was born in Greenville on November 14, 1926 to M.D. and Gladys I. (Lewis) Shaw.

Marian was employed as a waitress at Paxton’s Restaurant for 30 years before purchasing the business in the mid 1980s. She served as the owner/operator of the restaurant until her retirement in 1994.

Marian was a member of Crossroads Christian Fellowship Church, where she had helped with the quarterly communion.

She was a member of Greenville VFW Post #3374 Auxiliary and had been a long time volunteer in the Hospitality Shop at Greenville Regional Hospital.

Her other interests included golfing and bowling.

She is survived by her three daughters, Wilma Frampton of Hermitage, Darlene Murcko and her husband, Edward, of Greenville and Joanne Cramer and her husband, Larry, of Greenville; two stepdaughters, Helena Bliss and her husband, Russ, of Rochester, New York and Ellen Nesitt and her husband, Bill, of Cleveland, Ohio; two stepsons, Thomas Cheuka and his wife, Sandy, of Greenville and Joe Cheuka of Kane, Pennsylvania; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Marian was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Steven Lucas who passed away in 1970 and William Cheuka who passed away in 2011; two sons, William Frampton and David Frampton; a sister, Virginia McDonald; a brother, Bud Shaw and a stepdaughter, Eileen Oliver.

Cremation was chosen and there will be no services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Christian Fellowship Church, 805 Vernon Road, Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville.