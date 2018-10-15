Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Marian K. (DiRenzo) Wojtowicz, 64, passed away on Saturday, October 6, 2018, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital with her loving family at her side.

She was born in Youngstown on April 14, 1954, daughter of the late Vincent DiRenzo and Patricia (Reardon) Clark.

She worked as a supervisor for the Ohio Turnpike for 30 years, retiring in 2007.

She enjoyed gardening, fly fishing, golf, sewing and crocheting. Marian also enjoyed having dogs, she leaves behind, Mattie and Buster.

Marian is survived by her husband, Gary A. Wojtowicz, Sr. whom she married on September 28, 1974; two sons, Gary P. Wojtowicz, Jr. of Poland and Craig (Shannon) Wojtowicz of Edinburg, Pennsylvania; her daughter, Patricia Wojtowicz of Poland; her brother, Mark (Debbi) DiRenzo of Pittsburgh and her two grandchildren that she just adored, Emma and Brooke.

Marian’s family was everything to her, she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who will be sadly missed.

In addition to her parents, Marian was preceded in death by her brother, Gene DiRenzo and her stepfather, Edward Clark.

There are no calling hours or services planned.

Burial is in Poland Riverside Cemetery.

Marian's family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Garg and his staff at the Blood & Cancer Center for their excellent care, support and treatment given to Marian.

Arrangements handled by Kirila Funeral Home, Inc.