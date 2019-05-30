Marian J. Whiteside Obituary

GREENVILLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Marian J. Whiteside, 87, of Greenville, departed this life at 4:40 a.m., Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle.

Mrs. Whiteside was born January 26, 1932, in Grove City, a daughter to Julia (Basham) and William Miller.

She graduated from Grove City High School and attended Penn State Food Service School, where she received her dietitian license.

Mrs. Whiteside worked as head dietitian at Commodore Perry High School, a job she loved.

She made it her mission to ensure every less fortunate child received a meal daily. Many whom she served came back as adults to thank her for her kindness.

On March 30, 1950, she was united in holy matrimony to Frederick O. Whiteside, Sr., cherishing 63 years of marriage.

Mrs. Whiteside was a devoted memer of the Supreme Council of The House of Jacob as she traveled with her husband doing the Lord’s work.

She also enjoyed cooking, gardening and watching Western movies.

Leaving to cherish her memory are grandson, Phillip F. Whiteside; a special nephew, Robert Whiteside, Jr.; two sisters, Frances Miller-Fisher and Florence (Chuck) Snider; four brothers, Paul Miller, Richard Miller, Ronald (Rhonda) Miller, Larry (Shirley) Miller and a host of relatives and friends.

Mrs. Whiteside was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frederick O. Whiteside, Sr.; her four children, Frederick O. Whiteside, Jr., Thomas Whiteside, Yvonne Jane Whiteside and Mary Jane Whiteside; two sisters, Pauline Jordan, Katherine Graham and a brother, William Miller, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mrs. Whiteside’s name to The House of Jacob, 2931 Clingan Street, Youngstown, OH 44505.

Calling hours will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019, in The House of Jacob, 2931 Clingan Street, Youngstown, Ohio.

A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 1, in the church.

Burial will take place at Shenango Valley Cemetery, Greenville.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory in Hermitage.

