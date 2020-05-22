Marian E. Hudson, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marian E. Hudson, 64, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, formerly of West Texas and Hadley, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 21, 2020 in her residence.



Marian was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on March 22, 1956 to the late John E. and Mabel R. (Porter) Johnson.



Marian was of the Baptist faith.

She was a homemaker for most of her life but previously worked as a nursing aide.

She enjoyed planting flowers, gardening, quilting and crocheting.



Marian is survived by two sons, Steven Deeter and Shawn Deeter and his girlfriend, Tabitha Thompson, all of Greenville, Pennsylvania; daughter, Jessica Deeter of Sharon, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Paul Johnson and Norm Johnson and his wife, Sharon, all of Greenville, Pennsylvania; sister, Mary VanTassel and her husband, Frank, of Greenville, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren, Angela Babcock, Kristin Deeter, Isabella Deeter, Christopher Deeter, Elizabeth Deeter, Gregory Waybright, Clayton Waybright, Jonathan Waybright; four great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, John E. Porter; sister, Carolyn L. Johnson; niece, Misty Ruth VanTassel.



The family will have a private visitation and funeral on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125.



Her cremains will be buried at Delaware Cemetery, Fredonia, Pennsylvania.