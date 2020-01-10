Marialice Verney, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marialice Verney, 89, was reunited with the love of her life in Heaven on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family after a brief illness at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

She was born on January 7, 1931 in Brownton, West Virginia, the daughter of the late John and Anna Billy Maddix.

She married Carl Verney on April 30, 1960 and moved to Warren.

She worked as a homemaker and in addition worked at Rite-Aid drug store.

She and Carl ran the Slovak club in Warren for several years.

Marialice was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Warren for many years where she never missed going to Mass and did volunteer work throughout the years and enjoyed making nut roll with her friends. She was a member of the St. Benedict’s Auxiliary, Altar & Rosary Society and Ladies Guild all of the church and was a member of the First Catholic Slovak Union Branch 764.

She was dedicated to taking care of her family and loved to golf; often joining multiple leagues in the summer months with friends. She also loved her Slovak heritage and the many traditions associated with that. She loved to polka dance and enjoyed Slovak cuisine. Marialice was a wonderful mother with a heart of gold where her faith and family came first, always surrounded by laughter and smiles from her children and her grandchildren, who were her pride and joy. She enjoyed attending her granddaughter Marissa’s basketball games, as well as, golfing with her granddaughter, Makayla. The legacy of her faith, kind spirit, loving thoughtfulness and zest for life will live on through them. Marialice will be deeply missed by her family and friends but find peace knowing she is reunited with her husband, Carl, once again.

She is survived by her daughters, Carla (Robert) Cooper of Chicago and Vanessa (Rich) Mussatto of Plainfield, Illinois and two granddaughters, Marissa and Makayla. Marialice is also survived by a brother, Robert (Aggie) Maddix; one sister, Julia Williams of New Jersey and very close family friends, Eugene, Robbin and their son, Sam, who he considered her his grandma.

Besides her parents, Marialice was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Carl Verney who passed away May 11, 2017; brothers, Steve, Johnny, George and Stanley Maddix and sisters, Helen Wolfe and Annie Vukovich.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. in the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, where the St. Benedict’s Auxiliary will have the recitation of the rosary for the soul of Marialice at 1:30 p.m. A Parastas will be offered at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, January 12 in the funeral home.

A Divine Funeral Liturgy with Fr. Simeon B. Sibenik officiating, will be said at 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 in SS. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, preceded by a Panachida Service to be said at 9:20 a.m. Monday, January 13 in the funeral home prior in leaving for the church.

Burial will follow in All Souls Cemetery in Cortland.

The family suggests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Marialice’s name to SS. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, 180 Belvedere NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated to Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.