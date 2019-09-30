Maria Vargas, Sebring, Ohio – Obituary

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maria Vargas, 85, our beloved mother and grandmother, passed away, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

Maria was born in Prescot, Arizona, on June 8, 1934, the daughter of the late Gabriel and Natlie (Rangel) Vargas.

She is survived by three children, James Ritchey, Eric Vargas and Anna Ritchey; 14 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Lawrence and a son, Albert.

Per her request, no public services will be held.

