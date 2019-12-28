Maria Ann Lombardo, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Maria Ann Lombardo, 53, of North Cedar Street, died Friday, December 27, 2019 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

She was born in New Castle on August 18, 1966 the daughter of Anthony Nerti, Sr. and the late Anita (Copple) Nerti, her father survives in New Castle.

Maria was a home health care aid for Right at Home for 10 years.

Most importantly she loved spending time with her kids and her dogs, cooking and taking care of her family.

She is survived by four children, Jeffrey A. Lombardo, Jr., Natalie R. Lombardo, Tiffany N. Fulkerson and Olivia M. Fulkerson all of New Castle.

She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Anthony Nerti, Jr. and John C. Nerti.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 31, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church of Holy Spirit Parish.

Burial will be in St. Lucy Cemetery.