Maria A. White Obituary

GREENVILLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Maria A. White, age 92, of Greenville, passed away Friday morning, June 28, 2019.

She was born in Deurne, Belgium on May 28, 1927, to Piere and Maria (Cooreman) Coenen.

Maria was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, canning, crocheting and taking care of her family and home.

She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Greenville, where she was a member of the Women’s Circle. She also was a member of the Friendship Circle.

On June 13, 1947, she married Joseph F. White, he passed away on April 19, 2007.

Maria is survived by her daughter, Maria Bunton and her husband, Donald of Mount Vernon, Ohio; a son, Charles J. White of Beaufort, South Carolina; a brother, Louis Coenen of Deurne, Belgium; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a brother, Joseph Coenen and a daughter-in-law, Rhonda White.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 1 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 South Main Street, Greenville, PA.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 2 at 11:00 a.m. at Westminster Chapel of First Presbyterian Church, 323 Main Street, Greenville, PA with Rev. David A. Dobi, Pastor, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson Foundation of Western PA, 575 Lincoln Avenue, #101, Bellevue, PA 15202.