Marguerite E. “Peggy” Kovac, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marguerite E. “Peggy” Kovac, age 94, of Greenville, passed away Thursday evening, September 10, 2020 in St. Paul’s Senior Living Community.

She was born in Oil City, Pennsylvania on August 31, 1926 to John and Ethyl (Robbins) Greenawalt.

She attended Penn High School and on December 21, 1946 she married William Kovac, he passed away on December 25, 1990.

Peggy was an active member of Grace Baptist Church, Greenville, where she was a greeter, worked with the younger children of the church and helped create a summer children’s program.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed reading any making cards for individuals. While at St. Paul’s, she created artwork that she shared with other residents and staff.

Peggy is survived by two sons, J. Steve Kovac of Landsdale, Pennsylvania and William Kovac and his wife, Marilyn, of Newbern, North Carolina; a daughter; Linda Means of Manassas, Virginia; a daughter-in-law, Dee Dee Kovac of Greenville; seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sons, Robert Kovac and Michael Kovac; two sisters, Nancy Chess and Blanche Swem; a brother, Charles Greenawalt and a son-in-law, Roger Means.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church Missions, 101 Donation Road, Greenville, PA 16125.

Calling hours will be Monday, September 14, 2020, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 101 Donation Road, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral service will be Monday, September 14, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at the church, Rev. Keith Troyer, officiating.

The family requests that all in attendance for services wear a mask.

Burial will be in Stevenson Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.

