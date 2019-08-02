Margaret T. “Marge” Paully, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret T. “Marge” Paully, 96, entered peacefully into eternal life on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11:27 p.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born Thursday, December 5, 1922, in Daisytown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late John and Mary Bednar Teringo.

Marge retired from Packard Electric where she was an inspector.

She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish-SS. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church where she was a member of the Altar & Rosary, C & M Guild, was a pirohy worker; member of the 50+ and 300 Clubs of the church and the Jednota.

Marge enjoyed sewing, gardening, doing puzzles and crafts.

Marge was married to George A. Paully, Sr. on September 18, 1948 and he preceded her in death on November 21, 1978.

She leaves behind two sons, George A. (Deborah) Paully, Jr. of Howland and David J. Paully of Eastlake; a sister, Helen Hornak of Youngstown; two grandchildren, Alanna (Ian Malhoit) Paully and Christopher Paully and a great-grandson, Sullivan Malhoit.

Besides her parents and husband, George, Marge was preceded in death by four brothers, John Teringo, Sr., Edward, Andrew and George Teringo and a sister, Mary Kosik.

Calling hours will take place on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish-SS. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 185 Laird Ave NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A Mass of Christian will be offered at 10:00 a.m. in the church with Fr. Francis Katrinak, pastor of St. Mary’s Church, officiating.

Burial will follow in All Souls Cemetery in Cortland.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made in Marge’s name to the Heritage Fund of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 2532 Burton Street NE, Warren, OH 44484.

Caring and Professional Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated to Serving Your Loved Ones. Online condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.