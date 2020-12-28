Margaret Sirb, Shenango Valley, PA

SHENANGO VALLEY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Sirb died peacefully Christmas day, Friday, December 25, 2020, at the age of 95.

Margaret was born in New Alexandria, Pennsylvania, on February 22, 1925.

She was the daughter of the late George and Mary Varvarich.

She lived in the Shenango Valley her entire life and grew up on Norris Ave in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Farrell High School in 1943.

Her first job was at the Sharon Store (Macy’s) and worked for many years at Camp Nazareth where she watched two great boys, Ryan and Shawn Zipie.

During the war, she worked at the Sawhill Tubular plant where she met her husband, Daniel Constantine Sirb. They dated for four years and were married on August 31, 1952.

Dan died on June 29, 1986.

Dan and Margie had four wonderful children, Georgiann, Daniel, Vickie and Gregory. The joy of her life were her nine grandchildren, Trevor, Ty, Stephanie, Allyssa, Chloe, Porter, Maggie, Madison and Raleigh. Margie also was thankful to enjoy her six great-grandchildren, Raina, Griffin, Decklan, Shealyn, Elsie, Miller and expecting number seven in February.

The Sirb family gatherings were always her fondest memories, the fun around the table, playing cards, the music and just talking/laughing about old times.

After her youngest son graduated from high school she told her husband that the Lord has been good to them and she wanted to be good to others. This led her to volunteer at the Meals on Wheels for over 35 years. She met many wonderful people during these years and always wanted to say a big ‘Thank You’ to her Tuesday morning group.

Margie had many interests, bowling, reading, playing cards and walking Buhl Park with her many friends.

She belonged to the original St Johns Orthodox church on Cedar Avenue in Sharon, Pennsylvania, under the direction of Father Polinichka.

Her parents, (Mary and George), were founding members.

She was also very proud to help relocate St. Johns to their beautiful new location in Hermitage under the direction of Father Mastroberte.

Preceding her in death were her two sisters, Ann Varvarich and Mary Bouchere.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be sent to the St Johns Orthodox church in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Friends may call Monday, December 28, 2020, from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m., in St. John’s Orthodox Church Morefield Road, Hermitage and will be immediately followed by a Funeral Divine Liturgy officiated by Father David Mastroberte.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home and Crematory LLC., 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.