Margaret S. “Susie” Sakony Obituary

HERMITAGE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret S. “Susie” Sakony, our special angel for more than 60 years, passed away Sunday afternoon, June 2, 2019, with her family by her side.

Susie was born with Cerebral Palsy on August 30, 1958, in Sharon, a daughter of Louis and Mary Lou (Pryts) Sakony.

Susie attended the Crippled Children’s School of Hermitage until the age of 21 and spent two weeks every summer visiting with her friends at camp in Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania.

Having this disability never stopped her from conquering a new challenge. Legally blind and with the full use of only one hand, Susie could figure out how to work any TV, VCR or DVD Player. Just by the touch of her fingers on the buttons, you name it and she could work it. Susie was amazing.

She lived at home until the age of 45 and due to her parents aging, moved into St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage, in 2002. With her beautiful personality and contagious giggle, she quickly became very popular and made many close friends who easily began to adore her. The staff, residents and their families treated our precious Susie with exceptional kindness and care and our family is so very grateful to all of you.

Susie had a deep love of music and to find her room you simply had to follow the beat! With her wide selection of music, everyone knew to come to her room for any song requests because you could bet she would have it!

Susie was of the Catholic Faith and belonged to Holy Trinity Church, Farrell and later Church of The Sacred Heart, Sharon.

Susie was a special person and touched many lives. Even with her handicap, she never complained or asked, “Why me?” Her faith in God gave her strength. She even wrote an article in the Sharon Herald encouraging people with disabilities to seek a strong faith in Jesus Christ and to never give up.

She is survived by her mother, Mary Lou Sakony of Sharon; a brother, Louie of Pittburgh, Pennsylvania; a sister, Mary Lynne of Sharon; several nieces and nephews and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Susie was preceded in death by her father, Louis Sakony; a brother, Joseph Sakony; a nephew, Joseph Sakony, Jr.; maternal grandparents, Pete and Margaret Pryts and paternal grandparents, Louis and Rose Sakony.

Susie is in Heaven now, dancing her first dance with her father. May she spread her wings and fly!

Calling hours will be 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, in the Roncalli Center of St. John XXIII Home, 2250 Shenango Valley Fwy, Hermitage.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 6 in the Roncalli Center, with Rev. Mark Hoffman, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 5 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.