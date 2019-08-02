Margaret R. “Maggie” Rhem Headland, Greenville, PA – Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret R. “Maggie” Rhem Headland, age 100, of The Colony at St. Paul’s Continuing Care Community, passed away Wednesday morning, July 31, 2019.

She was born October 15, 1918, in Turtle Creek, PA to Mitchell C. and Mary (Tittle) Rehm.

On August 30, 1941 she married Howard L. “Budd” Headland, Jr., he passed away June 15, 2009.

She graduated from Turtle Creek Union High School in 1936 and from Slippery Rock State Teachers College (now Slippery Rock University) in 1940 with a degree in Health and Physical Education. She was a teacher at Wilkins Junior High School, now part of Woodland Hills School District, from 1940 until her retirement in 1965.

Maggie was the organist at Beulah Presbyterian Church, Churchill Borough, for almost 20 years. Since that time, she filled positions in other churches and substituted in several churches in the Pittsburgh and Greenville areas. In 1944 she was initiated into the Order of the Eastern Star and served in several offices, including Worthy Matron. She also served as District Deputy Grand Matron 1995-1996. At the time of her death, she was a member of Century Chapter #100, in Jamestown, Pennsylvania.

She is a member of Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 68 years, her parents, three brothers and one sister.

She is survived by nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 in the Rust Colony Square Pavilion at St. Paul’s, with Rev. Glenn Sadler and Rev. June Boutwell, co-officiating.

Burial will be private in Churchill Cemetery, Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 366-368 S. Main St. Greenville.