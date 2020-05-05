Margaret “Peg” E. Lambright, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Peg” E. Lambright, age 76, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at home, after a lengthy illness.

She was born June 24, 1943 in Warren, the daughter of Charles W. and Genevieve (Woodward) Caldwell and moved back to the Warren area from Rhode Island in 2014.

A proud graduate of Cortland High School, Peg had done clerical work in many offices.

She was a member of First Assembly of God in Warren and Cortland Christian Church.

Peg enjoyed sewing, collecting books and going out to eat.

Precious memories of Peg live on with her devoted husband of 55 years, Ralph E. “Ed” Lambright, whom she married November 7, 1964; two children, James Edward Lambright (Dorothy) of Jacksonville, Arkansas and Janet Elizabeth Green of Newport News, Virginia; three grandchildren, Brandon, Michael and Amber; three sisters, Jean Palo (Terry) of Cortland, Marjorie Nenno (Nicholas) of Painesville and Barbara Stephens (Rich) of Cortland and two brothers, John Caldwell (Pamela) of Ravenna and William Caldwell (Karen) of Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Her parents preceded her in death.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Cremation is taking place

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200.