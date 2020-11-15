Margaret “Peg” Brittain, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Peg” Brittain, 97, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Christian House in East Palestine.

Peg was born December 17, 1922 in Merrittstown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Louise Dannels Rowland and Eugene Dannels.

She grew up in Uniontown, Pennsylvania with her sister Betty and brother Bill. Every summer she enjoyed her time living with her grandparents, Marjorie and William Inboden in Enon Valley, Pennsylvania.

After graduating from Redstone High School in 1940, she attended the Sewickley Valley Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1943 and working there for two years until her marriage to Paul R. Brittain in 1946. She continued her nursing at the offices of Dr. W.S. Elliot and Dr. John Koren in East Palestine helping with the Blood Bank, school vaccinations, giving allergy shots and patching many a skinned knee from her home. Peg also worked alongside her family at Brittain Motors Chevrolet for a number of years.

She was an active member of the Centenary United Methodist Church, serving on many committees, Bible School and a member of the choir.

Peg loved to laugh, golf (until age 89), dancing at the East Palestine Country Club and enjoyed being a member of several card clubs throughout her life. She was honored to serve on the East Palestine Library Board for over 40 years, serving as President for many of those. She was very proud of the growth and enhancements of the Library during her tenure, bringing it to the modern facility it is today. Always willing to pitch in, she was often a Boy Scouts Den Mother, Campfire Girls Mom, Homeroom mother, and PTO leader. She loved spring as it brought flowers, hummingbirds, and Pittsburgh Pirates baseball. Her column on Spring Training in 1996 was published in the Bradenton, Florida Herald.

Peg was preceded in death by her husband, Paul in 1984.

She leaves behind children, Paul, Jr. “Pete” (Roberta), Tom (Nancy), Betsy (Larry) Lieberman and Dave; nephew, Gene Hilderbrand; grandchildren, Leslie Brittain, Tracy (Kelly) Kircher, Tommy Brittain, Cory (Korie) Brittain, Whitney (Jeff) Allison and Abby Brittain; step-grandchildren, Meryl, Greg (Lisa) and Stephen (Maureen) Lieberman; great-grandchildren, Peyton Kircher, Lane Kircher, Rylee Brittain, Avery Brittain, Kort Allison and a new sister to be and Bennett, Max, Sydney and Lilly Lieberman.

There will be a private family service followed by a private interment at Glenview Cemetery.

A public celebration of life will be announced in the spring, Peg’s favorite time of the year.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to the Centenary United Methodist Church, 40 South Market, East Palestine, The East Palestine Memorial Library, 309 N Market, East Palestine, Ohio or the Community Hospice Patient Experience Fund, 2341 E State Street, Unit B, Salem, OH 44460.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.

