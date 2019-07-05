Margaret Pearl Gaugh, Greenville, PA – Obituary

GREENVILLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Pearl Gaugh, 79, of Greenville, passed away on Thursday moring, July 4, 2019 at home.

She was born in Warren, Ohio on October 10, 1939 to the late, Charles R. and Sarah (Kellerman) Boyer.

Margaret was married to Richard Lee Gaugh on July 27, 1960, at Zions Reformed United Church of Christ in Greenville. He survives her at home.

There will be no services.

Cremains will be inurned Espyville Cemetery, Pennsylvania.

