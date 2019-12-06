Margaret Mary St. John, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Mary St. John went home to her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the age of 94. She passed away in her home at The Heritage in St. Paul’s Continuing Care Community, Greenville, Pennsylvania, after a brief illness.

Margaret was born in Madeira, Pennsylvania to Andrew and Julia (Stroker) Branic on September 10, 1925.

Following their move to Altoona, Pennsylvania, she attended Catholic grade school and later graduated from Altoona High School.

On August 9, 1947, Margaret married T. Raymond St. John following his military service during World War II. The couple later relocated from Altoona to Greenville where they raised their five children and spent the rest of their sixty-five year marriage.

Margaret was extensively involved in volunteer work on behalf of Greenville area community, charitable and religious organizations. Among these was her many years of volunteer service both on the floor & in the Hospitality Shoppe of Greenville Hospital, as well as service on behalf of Meals on Wheels.

Margaret’s unwavering devotion to her faith lead her to many years of volunteer service to St. Michael’s Catholic Church. This included her involvement in Cursillo, teaching CCD as well as lending her voice to the Resurrection Choir which performs at funeral masses.

Her most rewarding and treasured volunteer efforts, however, were her reading to the grade school students of St. Michael’s School. Her many years of service earned her not only praise and appreciation, but also honors bestowed by the St. Michael’s staff.

Overall, Margaret found her greatest fulfillment and joy with her family, her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren…playing games, swimming in the pool, good food and laughter…wonderful memories for her family to treasure.

Margaret is survived by her two brothers, James and Bernard Branic and her five children: Cynthia (Jack) Matchulat, Brentwood Tennessee; Rebecca St. John (Stephen) Ring, Gaithersburg, Maryland; Christopher (Cindy) St. John, Transfer; Annette (Hugh) O’Brien of Hermitage and Timothy St. John, Sedona, Arizona.

She was blessed with fourteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray; her parents and brothers Paul and Francis Branic and a sister, Cecelia Gearhart.

A very special thank you to the staff of The Heritage, to Kindred Hospice and St. Paul’s Without Walls for their dedication and caring for our mother in her final days.

Calling hours will be Sunday, December 8, 2019, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation

Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville, PA

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Michael Roman Catholic Church

85 N. High St., Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Burial with committal prayers will be in St. Michael Cemetery, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael’s School Endowment Fund, 85 N. High St., Greenville, PA 16125 or St. Paul’s Continuing Care Community, 339 E. Jamestown Rd., Greenville, PA 16125.