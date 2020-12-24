Margaret M. Miller, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Peggy” Louise Miller, age 72, of The Grove at Greenville, passed away Saturday afternoon, December 19, 2020, in UPMC Hamot from complications of COVID-19.

She was born in Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania, on February 6, 1948, a daughter of George C. and Stella L. (Dublinsky) Miller.

She is survived by two sisters, Gloria Schoepf of Cleveland, Ohio and Joan Rickert of Hadley.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Ronald Miller.

Cremation was chosen and there will be no services.

Inurnment will be in Saint Pius X Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown, Pennsylvania.