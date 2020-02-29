Margaret Louise Conkle, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Louise Conkle, 97, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Born September 13, 1922 in Elkrun Township, she was a daughter of the late Frank E. and Lillian D. (McCormick) DeSellem.

A homemaker, she was a 1941 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School and a member of New Lisbon Presbyterian Church where she served as a deacon. She was a member of Mount Nebo Grange, Columbiana County Doll Club, the Sunshine Club and was a poll worker for the Columbiana County Board of Elections for more than 30 years.

Survivors include her sons, Larry (Alice Marie) Conkle of Hanoverton and Lenn Conkle of Lisbon; two grandchildren, Peter John Conkle and Mary Alice Sigler.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Horace Edward Conkle in 1985 as well as her brothers, Lloyd, Frederick and Ross DeSellem.

Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 2 at the Weber Funeral Home with the Reverend Jan Douglass officiating.

Burial will follow at Lisbon Cemetery. Friends may call at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 2, prior to the service.

