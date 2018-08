Margaret L. Zedaker Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) - Margaret L. (Peggy) Kantner Zedaker, 85, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, at Hospitality Care Center in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Born October 15, 1932, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Helen Langdon Kantner.

She married Arthur Lorenzo Zedaker on March 25, 1947. He preceded her in death on December 16, 1998.

Margaret attended Sharon High School and worked as a server at both Tara Country Inn and the Shenango Inn.

She is survived by three daughters, Linda Zedaker Heller, Brenda Zedaker Elliott and Gloria Zedaker Offutt; five grandchildren, Chris (Teri) Hosa, Jamie (Larry) McNeish, John Offutt, Jarod Offutt, Kate Offutt and four great-grandchildren, Christian Hosa, Michael Hosa, Tiarra McNeish and Ethan McNeish.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas Kantner, Melvin Kantner and two sisters, Beverly Ginn and Dixie Book.

A private memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of Sharpsville with Pastor Wayne Sutton, officiating.

Burial will be in Mount Washington Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 East State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania, 16146. Online condolences can be offered at www.stevensonfuneralhome.net.