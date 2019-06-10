Margaret L. Williams Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be 12:00 Noon, Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the Greater Friendship Baptist Church for Mrs. Margaret L. Williams, 90, who departed this life on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at her residence.

Mrs. Williams was born July 18, 1928, in Oxford, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Oliver and Ella Adams Patrick.

She was a member of the church where she served as an usher.

Margaret was a graduate of East High School.

She was also known as “Greek the Queen Diva”, worked for Blue Haven Cafe tending bar, was employed as the Paper Lady, delivering newspapers for over 35 years and she enjoyed working on the voting polls as an volunteer.

Margaret took pleasure in playing bingo, card games, loved doing needle point,embroidery and word search puzzles.

She leaves to cherish her memories, five daughters, Constance Hudson, Donna Mitchell, Gloria Moxley, Linda Wilson and Janice (Reuben) Williams; five stepchildren that she helped to rear, Troy, Chad, Vivian and Kim Adkins; 19 grandchildren, 63 great-grandchildren and 32 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her significant other, George Adkins II; two brothers, Oliver Patrick, Jr. and William “Bill” Patrick; a granddaughter, Crystal D. Hudson and a stepson, George Adkins III.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, on Thursday, June 13 at the church prior to services.

Arrangements are entrusted to the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

