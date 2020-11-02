Margaret L. Whiteside, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret L. Whiteside, age 94, of Greenville, passed away Saturday morning, October 31, 2020 in UPMC Greenville.

She was born in Greenville on August 29, 1926 a daughter of Cyrus and Florene (Harris) Alexander.

She was a general laborer at Packard Electric, Warren, Ohio for ten years.

She was a member of Christian Assembly Church.

Margaret was also a homemaker and volunteer at The Good Shepherd Center.

On December 24, 1949 Margaret married Enoch Whiteside, he passed away June 30, 2017.

She is survived by a daughter, Sonja McWherter of Sharon; a sister, Patricia Alford of Clinton, Maryland; two brothers, William Alexander of Greenville and Norman Alexander of Meadville and three grandsons, Mark Parker, Jr., Alexander McWherter and Adam McWherter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers, Herman Alexander and Bernard Alexander and a sister, Sophese Alexander.

A private funeral service will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.

Burial will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Assembly Church, 111 Main Street, Greenville, PA 16125.

