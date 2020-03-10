Margaret L. Varley, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret L. Varley, age 90, of Greenville passed away Friday afternoon, March 6, 2020 in her residence.

She was born in Nanty Glo, Pennsylvania on July 7, 1929 a daughter of William G., Sr. and Margaret C. (Leonard) Millward.

She was a graduate from Alliance High School and attended Mount Union College in Alliance, Ohio.

On September 27, 1952 Margaret married Paul S. Varley, Jr., he passed away December 25, 2009.

She was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Greenville.

She was employed as a bookkeeper at Fredonia Milling Company for many years.

Margaret enjoyed raising cocker spaniel dogs, home decorating, gardening, quilting and reading.

Margaret is survived by two daughters, Mary Lynn Varley and Lisa Ann Downing both of Greenville.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Margaret “Rae” Meszaros and a brother, William G. Millward, Jr.

A private funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville with Rev. V. David Foradori, Pastor of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Greenville, officiating.

Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High Street, Greenville, PA 16125.