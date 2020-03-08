Margaret Jean (Wilson) Allison, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Jean Allison, 88, of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully on March 7th, 2020 at her home.

Margaret was born on February 27, 1932 to William Truman and Margaret (Roth) Wilson in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Brookfield High School, class of 1950.

Margaret worked for A&P Grocery in Sharon and for Greenwood Pharmacy. She also worked at Sotus’ where she met her husband.

On October 28th, 1950 she married Raymond Charles Allison who passed away in 1981.

She was a member of the former St. Bernadette’s Church in Masury, Ohio.

Margaret supported the Brookfield-Masury Women’s Club by assisting with their events. She enjoyed painting with acrylics and crafting. Most important to her was attending her grandchildren’s events.

Margaret is survived by her son, Raymond Patrick (Ann Marie) Allison, Sr. of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Raymond Patrick Allison, Jr., Jean “Maggie” Margaret Allison and Charles Edward Allison; sisters, Annamarie Shargo and Virginia Louise Letourneau both of Masury, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by father, William Truman Wilson; mother, Margaret Wilson; husband, Raymond Charles Allison and an infant sister, Dorothy.

Friends may call Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service 124 W Main St. Sharpsville, PA 16150.



Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, with Reverend Bruce Rosa, officiating.



Burial will take place in the Westside Cemetery.