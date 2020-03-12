Margaret J. “Peg” McAdoo, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret J. “Peg” McAdoo, age 96, of Greenville, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in St. Paul’s Senior Living Community.

Peg was born in Greenville on December 4, 1923 and was the daughter of Paul G. and Hazel (Frits) Baer.

She married Robert J. McAdoo in 1943.

She was a 1941 graduate of Penn High School and had attended Shenango Valley Commercial Institute in Sharon.

Peg lovingly raised her three daughters with Bob as a homemaker, while staying involved at Calvary United Methodist Church of Greenville, where she was a member of the Calvary Quilters, United Methodist Women and Lightbearers S.S. Class.

She loved playing cards and was a member of the Fredonia Road Card Club for over 50 years. She enjoyed many years of trips to Florida in the winter and gardening while home in the spring and summer. She was an avid Steelers and Pirates fan. Peg was most well known for her amazing chocolate chip cookies, so next time you are eating a cookie (that will most likely not compare), remember with gratitude her impression on each of our lives.

Peg is survived by her daughters, Judy Myers of Grove City, Brenda Simpson and her husband, Bill, of Zelienople and Lori Popovich and her husband, John, of Denver, Colorado; her five grandchildren, Brian Myers, Ross Simpson, Matthew Simpson, Brad Myers and Nicole Dill and her six great-grandchildren, Dylan, Ryan, Elise, Garrett, Vera and Rosalie.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert; sister, Dorothy Reagle; brother, Robert “PG” Baer and son-in-law, Charles Myers.

The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to St. Paul’s and Kindred Hospice for the loving care they gave her.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral service will be Saturday, March 14, 2020, 2:00 p.m. following visitation, at the funeral home, Rev. David A. Dobi, officiating Pastor of First Presbyterian Church.

Burial will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Senior Living Community, 339 E. Jamestown Road, Greenville, PA 16125.