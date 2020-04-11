Margaret J. Cash, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret J. Cash, 83, of Warren, entered peacefully into eternal life on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 9:05 a.m. in the home she made with her daughter, Lisa and son-in-law, Dennis, under the comforting care of hospice.

Margaret was born September 15, 1936 in Niles, the daughter of the late John and Mary Janocik McCloskey and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School and worked at G.E. Ohio Lamp Plant on Dana Street, was an EKG Technician at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren and then worked in the deli department at Giant Eagle in the Elm Road Plaza.

Margaret was of the Catholic faith and was a longtime member before its closing of Christ Our King Catholic Church in Warren and then was a faithful member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish-SS. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Warren.

She enjoyed playing BINGO and watching the Game Show Network.

Margaret was married on August 6, 1957 to Edward J. Cash, Sr. and they were married for 58 years until his passing on December 4, 2015.

Fond memories will forever be cherished by her children, Edward J. Cash, Jr. of Warren, John (Debbie) Cash of Warren, Lisa (Dennis) Reisinger, with whom she made her home and a daughter, Margaret J. Wamer of Warren; five grandchildren including, Cody Reisinger, who visited with her every day, and three great grandchildren. She is also survived by her neighbor whom she considered a sister, Barbara Ann Gibowicz of Warren and by her pet companion, “Honey” who was always by her side.

Besides her parents and husband, Margaret was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Denny Wamer; two grandsons, Michael Cash and Lonny Osborne and by a brother, John McCloskey.

A private family burial was held on Monday, April 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in All Souls Cemetery in Cortland.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated to Serving Your Loved Ones.

Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.