Margaret J. Blevins, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret J. Blevins, 89, of Warren, passed away peacefully in her daughter’s home in Champion on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11:29 p.m. with her family by her side under the comforting care of hospice.

She was born Tuesday, August 19, 1930 in Wheaton, Maryland the daughter of the late George William and Guelda Gray Riggs and came to Warren in 1956.

Margaret graduated from Silver Springs Maryland High School and went on to graduate from Nursing School in Washington D.C.

Her career in nursing would span from 1951 when she began working at Maryland Hospital before moving to Warren where she worked from 1956 until retiring in 1986 from St. Joseph Riverside Hospital after 35 years of dedicated service.

Margaret enjoyed gardening, taking up the challenges of crossword puzzles and putting together jigsaw puzzles. Most importantly, she valued the time that she spent with her loving family.

A devout Catholic, Margaret was a longtime active member before its closing of Christ Our King Catholic Church in Warren where she was a member of its Altar & Rosary society. After its closing, Margaret became a member of St. John Paul II Parish on North Street in Warren. She was also a very dedicated member of St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen on Niles Road in Warren.

Margaret was married on May 19, 1954 to Donald N. Blevins, Sr. and they were married for 16 years until his untimely passing on August 23, 1970.

A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Margaret will be forever remembered by her six children, Donald N. Blevins, Jr. of Warren, Michael (Janet) Blevins of Springtown, Texas, Robert M. (Lisa) Blevins of Vienna, Dorothy “Dottie” D. (John) Bettiker of Champion, Mary K. (Jeffrey) Rusnak of Warren Township and Ann M. (Buff) Gall of Warren; by ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, Margaret was preceded in death by three brothers, Lester Gray and Graham and Bill Riggs and by a grandson, Matthew Blevins.

Calling hours will take place on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. at St. John Paul II Parish, 420 North Street, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the church with Father Frantisek Katrinak officiating.

Burial will follow in Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Margaret’s name be directed to St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen, 2355 Niles Road NE, Warren, OH 44484.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.