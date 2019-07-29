Margaret I. Hake, New Castle, PA – Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret I. Hake, 81, of Rhodes Place, died Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Rhodes Estates in New Castle.

She was born October 4, 1937 in New Castle, a daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy (Newton) Williams.

She was married to the late Dale L. Hake who died March 30, 2015.

Mrs. Hake was an accountant at the Mercer County Housing Authority retiring after over 20 years of service.

She enjoyed gardening and yard work and reading. She also loved spending time with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by five children, Donna L. Maggie and her husband, Joseph, III of New Castle, Kathryn I. Dutton and her husband, Geoff, of Aiken, South Carolina, Debra A. Buckel and her husband, Martin, of West Farmington, Ohio, Kevin J. Harkless and his wife, Alaina, of Goodlettsville, Tennessee and Darrin K. Harkless and his wife, Jean, of Thompson, Illinois; five stepchildren, Margaret A. Bell and her husband, Gary, of Long Grove, Illinois, Joseph L. Hake and his wife, Jeri, of New Castle, Wendy Hake of Gueph, Canada, Terry Bennett and husband, David and Shawn Hake of Sharon; one sister, Delores Burdett of Carlisle, Pennsylvania; 19 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Robert, Thomas and Ronald Williams and one sister, Betty Coulter.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Chad Buckel, grandson of the deceased, will be officiating.

Burial will be in the Graceland Cemetery.

On-line condolences can be sent to: www.williamrogerdecarbo.com.

