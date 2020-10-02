Margaret H. “Peg” (Davis) Mohney, Transfer, PA

TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret H. “Peg” Mohney, 83, of Transfer, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 1, 2020 in Transfer, Pennsylvania.

Peg was born on June 26, 1937 to Milton E. and Helen M. (Cameron) Davis in Grove City, Pennsylvania. She was a graduate of Sharpsville High School and continued her education into college.

Peg formerly worked for Bessemer and Lake Erie Railroad, the Reynolds Drug Store and retired from her career as high school secretary for Reynolds School District. On September 26, 1959 she married her husband, John K. Mohney, who survives at home.

She was a member of the United Church of Christ Church in Transfer. Peg was always active, serving numerous organizations. She was Past Worthy Matron of Sharpsville Order of Eastern Star, member of the White Shrine, Past Worthy High Priestess PWHP Greenville and Grove City, Watchman of Shepard’s and Supreme Shrine Appointment 2004-2005 for the United States.

She enjoyed bowling in local leagues, playing in card clubs with her friends and traveling with her husband. Most important to her was spending time with her family, vacationing in Myrtle Beach, and watching her grandchildren play basketball in high school and college.

Peg is survived by her loving husband, John K. Mohney; daughters, Pamela J. (David) Fiedler of Tennessee and Kimberly A. (Brian) Beader of Hermitage; son, John Kent Mohney II of Elkton, Maryland; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and her companion dog, Chew.

She was preceded in death by father, Milton E. Davis; mother, Helen M. Davis; sisters, Patricia Rainey, Mary Belle Vodenichar, Barbara Colon and brother, Edward Davis.

Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, the family will hold a private funeral service.

Burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery, Sharpsville.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital Erie, Pennsylvania in memory of Peg.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

