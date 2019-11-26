Margaret C. “Rae” Meszaros, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret C. “Rae” Meszaros, age 54, of Sherman Avenue, Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 in her residence.

She was born in Greenville on December 13, 1964 to Paul S. Varley, Jr. and Margaret L. (Millward) Varley.

Rae was a 1982 graduate of Reynolds High School and received her nursing degree from Sharon Regional Hospital School of Nursing.

Rae was currently employed as an RN in the ER of Mercy Health-St. Joseph Warren Hospital. She was previously employed in the same capacity at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and had worked as Nurse Manager of the I.C.U at UPMC Horizon Farrell and as an RN in the ICU of Sharon Regional Hospital.

Rae was of the Catholic faith and truly loved her K-9 companion, Sully.

She is survived by her mother of Greenville and two sisters, Mary Lynn Varley and Lisa Ann Downing, both of Greenville.

She was preceded in death by her father.

A private funeral service will be held Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, with Deacon Frank Luciani of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Greenville, officiating.

There will be no calling hours.

Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery, Greenville.