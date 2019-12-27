Margaret B. “Margie” Guthrie, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret B. “Margie” Guthrie, age 84, formerly of Hadley and Greenville, passed away Wednesday morning, December 25, 2019 in Rolling Fields Elder Care Community.

She was born in Cochranton, Pennsylvania on July 14, 1935 to John and Marie (Bernarding) Staudt.

She was a 1952 graduate of Cochranton High School and had been previously employed at Subway, Perkins and Rosie’s Patio.

Margie was a past member of First Presbyterian Church, Greenville.

Her interests included, shopping, taking care of her home, baking, canning, gardening, taking care of her son Bob and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

On May 20, 1952 she married Robert E. Guthrie, he passed away on January 19, 1984. She then was married to John P. Sommerfeld, whom also preceded her in death.

Margie is survived by a daughter; Ann Cryder and her companion Thomas “Ace” Hanzes of Greenville, three sons; Robert L. Guthrie of Greenville, Donald E. Guthrie and his wife Judith of Hadley and Alan J. Guthrie and his wife Jacqueline of Greenville, two sisters; Emma Dodson of Greenville and Carol Hassinger and her husband Joe of Conneaut Lake, two brothers; Alabama Staudt and Bernie Staudt and his wife Fay, all of Cochranton, seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, five sisters; Jeanie Kebert, Nancy Chisolm, Rita Coast, Dorothy Guthrie and Dolly Healy and three brothers; John Staudt, Jake Staudt and Jerry Staudt.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donors choice.

Calling hours will be Saturday, December 28, 2019, 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the

Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation

Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville, Pennsylvania.

A funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. David A. Dobi, officiating, Pastor of First Presbyterian Church.

Inurnment will be private in Crestview Memorial Park

Grove City, Pennsylvania.



